GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral services will be held today for Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer 18 days ago.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ on 33rd Street SE in Grand Rapids. It is open to the public and about 1,500 people are expected to attend. It will air on WXSP and stream on woodtv.com.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy for Lyoya. Sharpton’s nonprofit is paying for the funeral. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Lyoya family, Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack and the Lyoya family’s interpreter will also speak.

“It’s not about the attention but the intention, and we want to intentionally lift up the love of Jesus Christ to this family at this time,” Bishop Dennis McMurray, the senior pastor at the church, told News 8. “We’ll be there to encourage them.”

Lyoya, 26, and his family came to the U.S. as refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He had two daughters.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer pulling Lyoya over on April 4. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him. Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The Kent County prosecutor will decide whether the officer’s use of force was justified or whether charges should be issued. It’s unknown when that decision will come.