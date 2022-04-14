GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The attorney for Patrick Lyoya’s family will hold a press conference this afternoon.

Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, will address the footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday, which shows an officer shooting and killing Lyoya. Police had shown the footage to Lyoya’s family before releasing it to the public.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

GRPD released four different angles of the shooting on the morning of April 4 on the city’s southeast side. It shows the officer pulling Lyoya over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

Crump said in a statement Wednesday that the officer, whose name has not yet been released, used excessive force and should be arrested and prosecuted for the killing of Lyoya.

Michigan State Police continues to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure anytime a Grand Rapids officer uses deadly force.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.