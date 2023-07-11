Chris Schurr, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Grand Rapids officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya will not stand trial in October.

On Tuesday, the 17th Circuit Court decided to adjourn the trial because of an ongoing Michigan Court of Appeals case from former officer Christopher Schurr’s team.

It is not clear when the trial will be held.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said the adjournment did not come as a surprise because of the progress of the Court of Appeals case.

“It simply would not be possible to keep the dates set by the 17th Circuit Court as we await a date to be set for oral argument with the higher court reviewing the case,” said Becker in a statement.

Chris Schurr, 31, of Grandville, is charged with second-degree murder for the April 4 killing of Lyoya, 26.

Schurr’s attorneys had moved to have the case thrown out. When that was denied, they appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals. If that appeal fails, the defense could appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court, delaying things further.

In February, Sarissa Montague, a criminal trial attorney for Levine and Levine in Kalamazoo, said the appeal may delay a trial significantly. Montague said the delays are normal in cases like this and give both the defense and prosecution more time to prepare their cases.

This is the second time the trial has been delayed, having been moved from an original date of March 13 to the Oct. 24 date.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Schurr shot and killed Lyoya, 26, after pulling him over on April 4, 2022. Video shows Lyoya try to run away from Schurr and the two grapple over Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, on top of Lyoya and trying to hold him down, ultimately shot Lyoya once in the head. Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder, saying the killing was not justified.

Schurr’s attorneys allege he acted in accordance with Grand Rapids Police Department policy and in self-defense. They asked the court to throw out the case, but a judge ruled the question should be put to a jury. Further appeals are expected.