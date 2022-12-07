GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorneys for Patrick Lyoya’s family are taking new legal action against the city of Grand Rapids and the former police officer charged with murder in his death.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Benjamin Crump and Ven Johnson will release details about the civil lawsuit. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WOODTV.com.

Chris Schurr in a Grand Rapids courtroom for the end of his preliminary hearing on Oct. 31, 2022.

Chris Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the April 4 killing of Lyoya, 26. In October, he was ordered to stand trial.

Schurr’s defense team argues he acted in self-defense and in accordance with the Grand Rapids Police Department policy, while the prosecutor has said the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.