Pastor, singer Marvin Sapp leaving Grand Rapids

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Marvin Sapp attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Longtime Grand Rapids pastor and Grammy-nominated musician Marvin Sapp announced plans that he will leave Grand Rapids.

Sapp, 52, shared an article from eurweb.com on his Facebook page Sunday that said he made the announcement to his church, the Lighthouse Full Life Center, Sunday.

The article says Sapp is taking a position as senior pastor of the Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sapp’s last service in Grand Rapids will be in September. He will remain as chairman of the board of directors at Lighthouse Full Life Center.

Sapp grew up in Grand Rapids and was the founding pastor of Lighthouse FLC. He is a decorated vocalist with 10 Grammy nominations to his name.