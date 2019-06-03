Grand Rapids

Pastor, singer Marvin Sapp leaving Grand Rapids

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:52 PM EDT

Pastor, singer Marvin Sapp leaving Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Longtime Grand Rapids pastor and Grammy-nominated musician Marvin Sapp announced plans that he will leave Grand Rapids.

Sapp, 52, shared an article from eurweb.com on his Facebook page Sunday that said he made the announcement to his church, the Lighthouse Full Life Center, Sunday.

The article says Sapp is taking a position as senior pastor of the Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sapp's last service in Grand Rapids will be in September. He will remain as chairman of the board of directors at Lighthouse Full Life Center.

Sapp grew up in Grand Rapids and was the founding pastor of Lighthouse FLC. He is a decorated vocalist with 10 Grammy nominations to his name.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries