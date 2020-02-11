Parole absconder denies shooting at officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of firing shots at a fugitive task force agent was formally charged Tuesday.

Maxamillion Long, 27, was arraigned on a count of attempted murder and a weapons charge.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Long told the judge, appearing in a Grand Rapids courtroom from jail via a video linkup.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Feb. 4 in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood. Police said the fugitive task force agent was looking for Long after he absconded parole. Shots were fired at the agent’s unmarked vehicle from a car that was leaving the house he was watching. The agent wasn’t injured, nor was anyone else.

Long was arrested at a southeast Grand Rapids apartment building on Monday, police saying he gave up peacefully.

His bond was set at $750,000, but he is being held at the jail on a parole violation, so he won’t be released.