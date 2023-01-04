GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rates in eleven city-owned or operated parking ramps rose Jan. 1, in some cases doubling to $2 per half-hour.

The half-hour rate increase has not been changed since 2016. Josh Naramore, Director of Mobile GR, told News 8 the city approved the rate increase last year.

“All rates go through a lengthy review process,” he said. “We as staff make some recommendations to the city manager then the city manager deliberates with his team and then he delivers the budget to the city commission.”

Set evening rates, event parking rates and monthly permit rates will not change.

“The biggest change was the half-hour rate. Which is what you experience when you pull into a garage, or a surface lot and you pull the ticket if it does charge by the half hour,” Naramore said.

The increased revenue will help offset rising operational costs. Area businesses whose customers depend on short-term parking were notified about the increase late last year.

“We have to be able to pay for replacing elevators in our facilities, lighting, maintaining them to a high level so that they’re clean and accessible,” he said.

Naramore said the city rates are still less than or competitive to private operators around town.