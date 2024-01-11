GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan organization is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day early by holding a panel discussion on his teachings and how we can apply them in our lives.

This is the third year of the panel hosted by Arbor Circle. It is called “Growing Together: Exploring the Impact of Incarceration.” The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wealthy Theatre. It will also be available to view online.

A guest panel will discuss Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for ending systemic racism and poverty. The event will also include discussions on the impacts of incarceration on individuals, their families and the community and the challenges incarcerated individuals face once they re-enter the community.

Enid Gaddis, the director of equity and inclusion at Arbor Circle, said this panel also inspires others to take Dr. King’s teachings and apply them to their own lives.

“Many of the issues that Dr. King advocated for are still present, unfortunately, in our community today, so it’s a way for us to honor his legacy and then also have some real frank discussions about what we need to be doing as individuals and as a community to continue to address oppression and racism in our communities,” Gaddis said.

You must register to attend the event.