Pandemic pushes GR’s jobless rate to one of the highest in US

A March 26, 2020 photo shows a GAP store with a closed sign due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Farmington Hills, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ April unemployment rate was among the highest in the nation, according to WalletHub’s analysis of federal data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Rapids ranked No. 5 among 180 cities, based on new information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Beer City, USA saw its April unemployment rate increase nearly seven-fold compared to the same time last year — from 3,540 workers to 27,996 workers. That’s the fourth highest increase among cities included in the analysis.

WalletHub says Grand Rapids’ unemployment rate was 36.04% in April when workers temporarily laid off were factored in — the fifth highest on the list. The city’s unemployment rate dropped to 27.10% when temporary layoffs weren’t included.

Nevada is home to three of the top five cities with the highest unemployment rate increase because of coronavirus – Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. But Detroit, which ranked third overall, took the top spot for the worst unemployment rate including temporary layoffs, at 51.21%.

Nearly 41 million people nationwide have lost their job since COVID-19 shutdowns began.

