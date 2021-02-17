Pandemic changes Ash Wednesday traditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, Christian churches on Wednesday altered the way they celebrate Ash Wednesday.

Generally, Christians’ foreheads are marked with a cross on Ash Wednesday, signaling the beginning of the Lenten season that precedes Easter.

This year, pastors first addressed the congregation as a whole rather than each individual one-by-one. Then ashes were distributed without contact.

Ash Wednesday services at Catherdral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids Feb. 17, 2021.

“We here at the cathedral, we’re imposing ashes on the people through the sprinkling rite, meaning that people will be asked to bow their heads (and) we’ll be sprinkling ashes on their head,” Very Rev. Rene Constanza of the Catholic Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids said.

Constanza said the ashes are a scriptural symbol dating back to the Old Testament, when worshippers would don sack clothes and ashes to repent.