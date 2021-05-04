Paint-by-numbers project kicks off in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtXchangeGR is beginning a paint-by-number community art project in Grand Rapids this summer. The organization is hoping to give people an outlet to get creative.

“I think people are ready to engage and be social again and be able to enjoy their community, to enjoy their city,” said Steven Reynolds, the owner of ArtXchangeGR. “I hope that they get to see the community in a different light, to be able to collaborate and work with other people.”

The outdoor canvasses are free to the community and will be up until the end of July or until finished. Anyone walking by can stop, grab a marker and fill in parts of the pictures.

“It’s a tried-and-true traditional method that allows people of any creative level to engage and to be involved and to express themselves creatively,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says he wants this project to spark conversation.

“We are always looking to continue an open and expressive dialogue about art in the community and the artists,” said Reynolds.

The canvasses are available to paint outside of The B.O.B. at 20 Monroe Avenue NW and Mobile GR Parking Services at 50 Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids.