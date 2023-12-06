GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than three weeks before Christmas, the Kent County Animal Shelter is asking for help. This holiday season, they are encouraging people to adopt after an influx in dog intakes.

Currently, the shelter has over 100 animals, and many of them are dogs.

“It is not unprecedented, but it is rare that we have these kinds of numbers,” said Steve Kelso, Kent County Communications Manager.

Inside the Kent County Animal Shelter on Dec. 6, 2023.

During the holidays, many times, a pet is given as a gift. While shelter leaders are encouraging people to adopt, they’re also reminding people of the responsibility and commitment of a pet.

“It is tempting to stand here and say, with Christmas season coming, ‘Come on down and get a pet,’ but we really want people to very carefully consider this before they come and adopt an animal … and realize that this is a long-term commitment to an animal,” said Kelso. “It’s a long-term commitment to a family member.”

Kelso said the longer a dog stays in the shelter, the more issues arise. The issues put added stress on the animal and the staff.

“An animal shelter is not the best place for a dog,” he said. “A dog belongs in a home, and we’d like to get those dogs into homes. The longer they stay in here, the worst their behavior can become. We can see all kinds of issues with their health and well-being.”

Until Dec. 16, the shelter is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation. They are reducing their adoption fee to $50.