Owner selling iconic Kale’s Korner Bar on Grand Rapids’ West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An iconic bar on Grand Rapids’ West Side is up for sale.

The real estate listing for Kale’s Korner Bar went live Tuesday. Its owner is asking $1.35 million for the bar and nearby parking lot at the corner of Alabama Avenue NW on the city’s bustling Bridge Street corridor.

Robert Kale, who owned the bar with his wife for 43 years, died in October. He was 79 years old.

“He loved joking and serving his customers always leaving them laughing. In his heyday he was known as the “fastest bartender in the west,” his online obituary states.

New developments have been cropping up around Kale’s Korner Bar for years, from Meijer’s Bridge Street Market in 2018 to Bridge Street Lofts last year and Condado Tacos last month at the former Red Lion site.

The listing for Kale’s Korner Bar suggests the .35-acre property could be transformed into a five-story development similar to Bridge Street Lofts, Barley Flats, and the Hendrick, all on Bridge Street.