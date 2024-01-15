GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warming centers and overnight shelters are seeing overwhelming demand this week as temperatures hit the single digits in West Michigan.

Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids has space for about 600 beds. They are all full for Monday night, Interim CEO Gordon Oosting told News 8.

The nonprofit has not had to turn anybody away this week because of a lack of space, Oosting said. But he said overnights remain the “big issue” with the freezing weather.

Mel Trotter currently has a waitlist for bed space. Oosting said they can lay out extra sleeping mats in their overflow room if they have enough staff on hand. Mel Trotter requires one staff member for every 50 people served at the shelter to keep everybody safe.

“Security is a huge issue,” Oosting said. “Keeping staff safe, keeping the guests safe is really a number one priority.”

Oosting said they will open as much space as they can and stay in touch with other shelters about their availability to avoid turning people away this week.

“We’re gonna do everything possible to get every individual in,” Oosting said. “Nobody should be out in this weather.”

About a decade ago, prior to his time at Mel Trotter, Oosting retired after 45 years in the banking industry. It didn’t last long.

“I retired for one day, and it was the worst day,” Oosting said. “I hated it.”

He soon found a new calling helping those experiencing homelessness. Today, he’s seeing the substantial need firsthand, especially in dangerously cold weather.

“In this cold weather, it’s a life and death situation,” he said. “In zero-degree temperatures, keeping people from freezing to death. Giving them warm meals, warm beds, treating with dignity.”

Mel Trotter’s warming center is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. It’s been packed so far this week, leading the group to open up overflow rooms. There is still space left during the day.

“Everybody’s just trying to stay warm,” Oosting said. “Nobody can stay out hearing in just 20 minutes you can get frostbite in these types of temperatures. It’s just critical to get people in, and we’re getting as many as we can and trying to get spots for everybody.”

Other churches and libraries around West Michigan are open to keep warm during the day.

Oosting said the organization needs extra volunteers and food during dangerously cold weather.

“But the community really rallies behind us, and we’re so appreciative of that,” he said. “We really appreciate the support of the community.”

If you would like to volunteer or contribute to Mel Trotter’s mission, visit their website.