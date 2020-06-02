GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The overnight curfew in Grand Rapids will not be extended, after the measure failed to gain enough support from the Grand Rapids City Commission.

Commissioners discussed the extension, proposed by Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, during a Tuesday meeting. Had they voted to extend the curfew, it would have been in place through June 7.

>>TIMELINE: Rioters damage Grand Rapids buildings, set fires

On Sunday, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss declared a 48-hour civil emergency following the riots on Saturday night and Sunday morning. That emergency included instituting a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the city for Sunday and Monday night, and calling in the National Guard.

Grand Rapids police say nine people were arrested without incident for violating curfew on Sunday night, and another 12 were arrested during a protest on Monday evening.

In each case,law enforcement officials informed people about the curfew and gave them a chance to comply before any arrests were made, authorities said.

Another protest has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Grand Rapids. However, this time, the city was notified by organizers, and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne says he is involved in the planning and will march with community members.

City officials ask that anyone who organizes an event in the city must contact the city’s Office of Special Events at 616.456.4125.

Anyone who wants to receive texts about local emergencies in Grand Rapids can text grandrapids to 888777. Details on the text program can be found on grandrapidsmi.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and watch News 8 at 5 for the latest.