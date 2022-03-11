Over 60 and need dental work? GRCC students can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dental work for seniors and experience for students: Grand Rapids Community College students are set to host a free Senior Dental Day on Monday.

Students will provide services to Kent County residents age 60 or older who haven’t seen a dentist in the past 12 months. Cleanings, preliminary dental hygiene exams, X-rays, fluoride treatments and more will be offered.

At the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Friday morning, GRCC dental assistance and dental hygiene program Professor Christine Dobberstein said the program is made possible by a grant to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.

“We’ve done this particular collaboration with the Area Agency in previous years, but because of COVID, as we know, we’ve had some struggles with making this kind of on-ground activity a reality in the past couple of years,” Dobberstein said. “We’re glad to resurrect this event.”

“It’s very exciting. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said Chyna Schut, a second-year student in GRCC’s dental hygiene program.

She said collaboration will give her senior-focused clinical experience as she prepares to graduate in April.

To sign up for Senior Dental Day, call the Area Agency on Aging at 616.456.5664 or 888.456.5664 or email aaainfo@aaawm.org.