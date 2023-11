BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 1,500 people are without power Sunday night south of Grand Rapids, according to a Consumers Energy map.

The outage affected several neighborhoods in the area of M-6 and US-131. A Consumers Energy outage map shows 1,530 customers affected as of 8 p.m. “Equipment failure” is listed as the cause.

The energy company expects power to be restored around 12:30 a.m.