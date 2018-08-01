New city manager comes to Grand Rapids from TX Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark Washington takes questions during his final candidate interview July 31, 2018. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has a new city manager.

The city commission voted 6-1 Tuesday to hire Mark Washington to fill the post. He’s the first city manager chosen from outside the city in at least two decades and is the first African-American city manager.

"There are a lot of things that are facing this community. It's a growing community. All of the major urban issues that are facing large cities are now at the doorstep of Grand Rapids," Washington told 24 Hour News 8 after his appointment.

He said he has already seen many of those issues in Austin, Texas, where he has worked for nine years, the last three of which were spent as an assistant city manager. He helped create the Equity Office, which works to address diversity and equity issues in the local government.

"All of those things that have been part of the legacy of this community in the past, we want to continue those things, and we also want to enhance upon it with the additional focuses," Washington told 24 Hour News 8.

Second Ward Commissioner Ruth Kelly said she was impressed by Washington’s equity work and with his efforts to reduce employee health care costs in Austin.

The only commissioner to vote against hiring Washington was Senita Lenear of the Third Ward. She said she felt the vote was rushed.

Washington has a total of 22 years of government work in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, on his resume. His contract with Grand Rapids has yet to be worked out. Once that happens, his start date will be decided.

"Coming in, I want to make sure that I am just an open ear to everyone," he said. "To make sure that all voices are heard and people included."

Washington will replace Greg Sundstrom, who retired at the end of 2017 after a career with the city spanning about 36 years, including eight as city manager. Tom Almonte has served as the interim deputy city manager since Sundstrom's departure. He was among the five finalists interviewed to become Sundstrom's successor.