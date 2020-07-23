Outdoor movies, concerts come to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The drive-in is no longer the only option for movie and concert lovers to enjoy events on the big screen.

A new way to watch comes to downtown Grand Rapids Thursday evening, it’ll give guests a taste of music and movies four months after the pandemic shut it all down.

Officials with Studio C say these events were created for social distancing and will be putting their new piazza at Studio Park along Oakes Street to good use.

While the Listening Lawn and Sunset Cinema events won’t provide all the traditional amenities of an indoor movie theatre, the experience of watching new releases on the big screen again safely is a draw enough for some.

Things will be different than cinema guests are used to — a minimum of four tickets is required to reserve your space on the lawn even if four guests aren’t in attendance.

Studio C staff will wear personal protective equipment including masks. Guests are asked to do the same though masks can be removed while seated on the lawn.

Traditional movie snacks like popcorn and pop will be available for purchase with new options provided from nearby restaurant. A cash bar will also be opened. No outside drinks will be allowed.

Customers are required to pre-purchase their tickets online.

Tickets to Sunset Cinema can be found at celebrationcinema.com or on the Celebration Cinema app.

Tickets for the Listening Lawn concert series can be purchased at ListeningroomGR.com

Blankets are discouraged but not disallowed. Lawn chairs are not provided and are the preferred option for seating.