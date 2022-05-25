GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Art created by an Ottawa Hills High School student has been chosen to be displayed at McDonald’s restaurants across Michigan.

Kahari King, a sophomore at Ottawa Hills, received the top honor in McDonald’s “A Celebration of Culture and Community” program. He, along with students from high schools in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw, created murals that reflect their city’s culture.

King said his inspiration came from the people around him.

“People of color, my community. I wanted to pour that into my work because I’m proud of my community and I just wanted people to know that,” he said.

Kahari King’s artwork, which received the top honor in McDonald’s “A Celebration of Culture and Community” program. It will be displayed in McDonald’s restaurants across the state.

It took him two days to create the masterpiece digitally, on a free online website.

As for what you see in the art, “You see people of all color coming together in Michigan with ‘Freedom’ of course, and then McDonald’s. McDonald’s with everything,” King said.

King’s art will be on display outside more than 56 McDonald’s restaurants across the state. He received a $1,500 scholarship and Ottawa Hills art program received a $1,000 donation from McDonald’s of Michigan.