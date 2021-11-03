Ottawa Hills High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids is going virtual due to COVID-19 cases.

The school will be virtual from Thursday, Nov. 4 to Wednesday, Nov. 10, the school said in a Facebook post. It said the school is experiencing staffing shortages due to both COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

The school will provide to-go meals at the high school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Nov. 10.

Parents of students who did not bring home the technology they need for virtual learning can call the school at 616.819.2900 to arrange a curbside pick-up on Thursday.