Ottawa Hills High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids is going virtual due to COVID-19 cases.

The school will be virtual from Thursday, Nov. 4 to Wednesday, Nov. 10, the school said in a Facebook post. It said the school is experiencing staffing shortages due to both COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

The school will provide to-go meals at the high school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Nov. 10.

Parents of students who did not bring home the technology they need for virtual learning can call the school at 616.819.2900 to arrange a curbside pick-up on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links