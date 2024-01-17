GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While you’re driving around this week in West Michigan, you may see something else besides snow and ice on the roads.

As it travels throughout the area, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops at two Grand Rapids-area spots this weekend.

The 27-foot-long vehicle will stop at the D&W Fresh Market on Apple Orchard Lane Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Forest Hills Foods on Cascade Road SE Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Wienermobile, previously named the Frankmobile, was just in West Michigan back in August. It made stops in Dorr, Allendale, Holland and Caledonia.

During its time in Grand Rapids, the hot dog-shaped car will be handing out Wiener Whistles, bacon coupons and other memorabilia. You may also have a chance to take a tour inside the Wienermobile.

You can follow all of the Wienermobile’s stops by clicking here.