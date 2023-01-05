GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Oscar, a black-footed cat at John Ball Zoo, has died. He was 16 years old.

Oscar came to the John Ball Zoo in October of 2007, about half a year after he was born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo. He fathered two kittens in 2008, the zoo said. A few years later in 2012, his three grandchildren were born.

He was ‘critical’ for the Black-footed Cat Species Survival Plan, John Ball Zoo said in a Thursday Facebook post.

Over the New Year weekend, Oscar became increasingly lethargic, zoo officials say. He had an illness that appeared to be in his intestines. After testing, the decision was made to euthanize him, the zoo said.

“Oscar held a very critical place in the hearts of many zoo staff, volunteers, and guests. His bossy chattering was a highlight for any staff working with him,” John Ball Zoo wrote on Facebook. “All the animals at John Ball Zoo hold a special place in our hearts, but Oscar, despite his size, took up a little more space and we will miss him greatly. Please keep Oscar’s caretakers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Oscar was the second oldest black-footed cat in North America.