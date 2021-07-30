Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan adding new facility, jobs in GR

A July 2021 photo provided by Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan shows the expanded physical therapy space at the group’s facility on Leffingwell Avenue NE. OAM’s COO says the new facility on Burton Street near Breton Avenue SE will have a similar color scheme.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan is expanding in Grand Rapids.

Construction crews are already transforming a vacant lot near the southeast corner of Burton Street and Breton Avenue SE into a new therapy services facility.

OAM Chief Operating Officer Lisa Pearson told News 8 the group has been discussing opening a location near East Grand Rapids for about a year. She said it narrowed its search by analyzing patient zip codes to determine a location that’s convenient for the most people.

“We are focused on meeting our patients where they live,” she said.

As part of the expansion, OAM plans to add 10 physical therapists, PT aides and administrative positions to its team of 38 physicians and 25 therapists.

OAM serves more than 50,000 patients a year at its seven locations, according to Pearson. The group’s services include therapy, work conditioning, nutritional counseling, an orthopaedic urgent care clinic and surgery center.

OAM expects to open the new office by Oct. 1.