Organizers urge public to photograph Grand River restoration

A new “photo station” along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, which people can use to share photos of the rapid restoration project. (July 9, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group is encouraging passersby to take photos to track the progress of a project to restore the rapids to the Grand River.

Crews were out Thursday installing several photo stations along the river in downtown Grand Rapids. Photos taken at them will allow the public to help record fishing activity and changes to the river.

“People take a picture. There’s instructions on the sign. They can either do a hashtag of #riverrestoration or they can just email it to info@LGROW.org,” explained Wendy Ogilvie of the Grand Valley metro Council. “And then we’re collecting those… We’re going to have a gallery on our website at LGROW.org. And so people can scroll down and just kind of look at all the different locations.”

Grand Rapids WhiteWater is spearheading a $44.6 million project to remove barriers from the river and restore the original rapids. This should encourage more recreation on the river, organizers say, and benefit native species.

The project is now in the final stage of planning. Organizers haven’t set a firm date for the start of construction.