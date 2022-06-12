GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Families will be able to enjoy food, live music and games at a Juneteenth event next weekend.

The 2nd annual Juneteenth Pop Up is set to kick off Sunday June 19 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids. The event is free to the public and will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Event organizer Britney Sylvester said after a successful event last year, she partnered with the city to throw this year’s event. She says Juneteenth, the holiday marking the day the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom, is an important part of Black history.

More information on the event can be found on the King Park Neighbor’s page on Facebook.

A full list of Juneteenth events happening in West Michigan can be found here.

