GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA classic is back next week at Blythefield Country Club.

Executive Director Cathy Cooper said the preparation has been going well and the weather has helped organizers get ahead.

“We still have a lot to do in the next few days but we’re expecting a great field of players and its all looking very positive,” Cooper said.

Several golfers are returning from previous years, including Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and So Yeon Ryu. Cooper said guests can expect great play, food and all sorts of family fun, including a 5K family walk and run on Saturday.

Over the past eight years, Meijer LPGA has raised $8.65 million for its Simply Give program, which works to fight hunger. In its ninth year, the tournament hopes to add at least another million to that total.

“We should be really close to 10 million hopefully, if all goes well. Right now, our ticket sales are ahead of last year, so we’re feeling really good,” said Cooper. You can buy tickets for the tournament at the LPGA Classic website or at a Meijer store. Fathers get in free for Father’s Day, which is June 18.