Organizers announce LaughFest 2022 headliners

Left to right: Maria Bamford, Tone Bell, Charlie Berens and Fortune Feimster. (Courtesy LaughFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several well-known stand-up comedians are coming to Grand Rapids for Gilda’s LaughFest in March.

Organizers announced the first round of headliners Wednesday. This year’s five-day festival will feature Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, Charlie Berens and Tone Bell. Also, Justin Willman — magician, comedian and creator of Netflix’s “Magic for Humans” — will perform at Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids’ 20th anniversary Red Door Gala on March 15.

More headliners and events are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on ticketmaster.com or laughfestgr.org.

The festival runs from March 16 to March 20. Proceeds from the festival go toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which supports cancer patients, survivors and their families.

More information can be found on LaughFest’s website.