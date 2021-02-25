Organizers announce LaughFest 2021 headliners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gilda’s LaughFest announced the headliners taking part in this year’s virtual festival in March.

The stand-up comedians and events that are scheduled as part of the festival’s paid content include Ron Funches, Tom Papa, Justin Willman, Michelle Wolf, The Comedy Project’s “3 Mics & a Movie!” and the stage performance “Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner.”

This year’s virtual festival, which runs from March 11 through March 14, will feature 30 events. Many events will be free but premium all-access content is $40. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Proceeds from the festival go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.