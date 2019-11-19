Organizers announce LaughFest 2020 headliners

LEFT TO RIGHT: Maria Bamford, Ralph Harris and JP Sears. (Courtesy LaughFest)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several well-known stand-up comedians are coming to Grand Rapids for Gilda’s LaughFest in March 2020.

Organizers announced the first round of headlines Tuesday. This year’s 10-day festival will feature Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland, Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Sears, Miranda Sings and Justin Willman.

It was previously announced that Jim Gaffigan will open LaughFest on March 5.

This year’s Signature Event will be held March 14 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The event’s talent will be announced in December.

LaughFest Packages will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday on LaughFest’s website or calling 616.735.4242.

The festival runs March 5 to March 15. Proceeds from the festival go towards Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Online:

Gilda’s LaughFest