GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With 90-degree temperatures on the way later this week, a code red is in effect for vulnerable populations in West Michigan. The heat and humidity can have a detrimental effect on certain people including the elderly, disabled people and those without shelter.

“This time of year we worry about everybody who is outside, but we’re especially worried about the most vulnerable who are unhoused. It can be life threatening,” said Thelma Ensink, executive director at Degage Ministries.

Hot temperatures can sneak up on those most at risk, so it’s important to stay hydrated and connected to resources.

“To be out in this heat with no place to shelter, not have a place to get some water to rehydrate … That is something at Degage Ministries we see is our absolute first priority is making sure people are safe during a heat wave,” said Ensink.

Degage Ministries and other shelters in Grand Rapids will be in code red.

“We enter code red this time of year when the temperatures are above 90. That means that our day centers are open for anyone that wants to come in,” said Ensink.

Access to shelter, water and food is crucial on hot days.

“They can come into shelter at night and the same with Mel Trotter and all the other wonderful partners,” said Ensink.

Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan in Grandville is familiar with assisting seniors.

“Roughly for two days — 6, 7 thousand meals,” explained Tammy Mick, the Meals on Wheels Grandville director of programs and services. “In the summer, they are not likely to go out and venture into the hot weather.”

Delivery drivers with Meals on Wheels look for signs of heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

“They are typically the ones that are delivering to them most often. They are the first to identify something that may be off or if they are dizzy, they are often likely to tell their driver. So they are often our first line of defense,” said Mick.

Meals on Wheels offers fresh food options that accommodate seniors in any temperature.

Heat-related illness can look like excessive sweating, dizziness and vomiting.

Grand Rapids splash pads are open around the city from 10 in the morning to 9 p.m. and are free to the public.

The main factors to surviving the heat: “Making sure that they are drinking water. That is the No. 1 thing they can do for themselves,” said Mick.

“If they are having any struggles, give us a call at 616-459-3111 and we can do our best to make sure they are set up with meals. At least they can be nutritionally satisfied and make other referrals to other agencies as needed,” said Mick.

In extreme heat, it’s recommended to check in on elders, neighbors, family and friends to make sure they are doing well.

Grand Rapids shelters will be open and accepting anyone including those with a temporary ban.