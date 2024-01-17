GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization says it will cover all future medical costs for a retired Grand Rapids K-9 that was seriously injured in a crash last summer.

On Wednesday, Project K-9 Hero announced that 4-year-old Dozer would become its 268th program member. This comes after the Grand Rapids Police Department on Tuesday announced Dozer’s retirement.

Dozer joined the Grand Rapids Police Department’s K-9 Unit in November 2020. (Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department)

The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2023. Dozer and his handler, GRPD Officer Teddy VanVliet, were heading to investigate a reported breaking and entering around 3 a.m. when their cruiser was hit by an SUV on the city’s southeast side. The SUV was going an estimated 75 miles per hour on impact.

Although VanVliet was pinned in the cruiser, he was not seriously hurt. Dozer, however, suffered a severe spinal injury that temporarily paralyzed his hind legs.

“The incident left K-9 Dozer paralyzed initially with doubts he may never be able to walk again,” Project K-9 Hero wrote in a Facebook post.

After months of physical therapy and visits to neurological specialists, Dozer regained the use of his back legs and can now walk with a limp, according to Project K-9 Hero.

But although he made significant progress, GRPD said that Dozer had not recovered “the stamina and agility” needed to work as a K-9. Dozer was officially retired on Tuesday.

Now, Project K-9 Hero says it will cover all of Dozer’s medical costs for the rest of his life.

“This includes all physical therapy sessions, neurological specialists, routine veterinary care, surgeries, medicines, and prescription food,” the nonprofit wrote. “It is the least we can do for K-9 Dozer after all that he has done for the Community of Grand Rapids, the State of Michigan, and the United States of America!”

According to the organization’s website, Project K-9 Hero aims to help retired K-9s live “a comfortable and enjoyable life for as long as possible.”