GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For a child in foster care, life can seem uncertain and many are unfortunately trying to manage symptoms of trauma.

One organization in West Michigan is trying to ease that anxiety for kids by getting them outdoors and into the rivers by teaching them fly fishing. The Mayfly Project is connecting foster kids with nature and encouraging new mentors to join the organization.

Each child is paired with a mentor and given all the equipment they need for a five- to seven-week session.

“The largest challenge nationally is to get kids involved in the program. It’s just a complex system when you’re working with the foster care system, and so we want to make sure that as many people know about it as possible,” said Caitlin Nelson with The Mayfly Project.

Bob Lett with The Mayfly Project said the kids are given their own fishing equipment at the end of the program.

“Then at the end, each kid is given their own equipment so they can go out and fish on their own. Everything from packs to rods, reels, flies, so that way they are all set to go,” Lett said.

The West Michigan chapter of The Mayfly Project is a nonprofit that started in 2019. Other chapters are all over the United States and even into the United Kingdom.

The local organization has 16 mentors currently but is always looking for more to pair up with foster children to teach them the art of fly fishing.

If you’re a foster parent looking to get your foster child involved, or if you are interested in becoming a mentor, go to themayflyproject.com. West Michigan’s chapter can also be reached on their Instagram account, @westmichiganmayflyproject.