WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization that works to benefit kids with incarcerated parents held a bowling fundraiser in Wyoming Saturday.

Dozens enjoyed the Pure Heart Foundation’s fourth annual Bowl with a Pure Heart event, its first in the Grand Rapids area. The Detroit-based foundation recently expanded to Grand Rapids.

Children of incarcerated parents are seven times more likely to end up in prison themselves. Pure Heart Foundation aims to bridge the gap by working with kids in the community and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

“Breaking that cycle is something we want to be a part of. Their mentorship program, their support, even connecting the kids with their families. They’re making such a huge difference,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said.

The Pure Heart Foundation held its Bowl with a Pure Heart event in the Grand Rapids area on April 29, 2023.

“This event will help a great deal because it’ll give us an opportunity to spread more awareness, to reach more scholars and families impacted by the criminal justice system,” Pure Heart Foundation founder Sherelle Hogan said. “Ultimately, with our community supporters, being here today just presses the view, it gives us a better advantage to reach those families and to make sure that they’re supported right here in the Grand Rapids area.”

Pure Heart is accepting 100 participants in its program. More information can be found at pureheartfoundation.org.