GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in Michigan is holding an event this weekend to celebrate life and rally others to become organ and tissue donors.

The event will happen at John Ball Zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

This is the second organ donor family and transplant recipient event that Gift of Life has hosted. The inaugural event happened in 2019.

This year, the nonprofit is expecting an even larger crowd which will consist of a donor’s family members, transplant recipients, patients waiting for transplants and the professionals who make it all happen.

“It’s nice to be able to kind of bring everyone together, have a fun day and really celebrate everything organ and tissue donors make possible for recipients and their family and friends it’s just a really great impact,” Alison Gillum, senior community relations coordinator, said.

According to the Gift of Life, there are 2,400 people in the state who are waiting for an organ transplant.