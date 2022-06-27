GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A footwear company is leaving Oregon in favor of Grand Rapids.

HOLO Footwear has signed a lease to move in to 50 Louis St. NW downtown, regional economic development agency The Right Place, Inc., says.

The company is moving its headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Grand Rapids and will run e-commerce in West Michigan, The Right Place says. It’s a $1.6 million investment that should create 61 jobs here. HOLO has already started hiring for its e-commerce department.

HOLO makes shoes from recycled materials and sells them through big retailers like Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s and more.

“As HOLO continues to expand, we found that West Michigan is an excellent location for our growth,” HOLO founder and President Rommel Vega said in a statement. “It’s a fantastic environment for our business, with access to talented designers and people from the footwear industry. We’re excited to get to work to create stylish, responsible and functional outdoor footwear. We’re thankful to the team at The Right Place and the MEDC for their partnership and collaborative support as we invest in our new headquarters and e-commerce facilities.”

A $250,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is supporting the move.