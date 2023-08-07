GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Opera Grand Rapids is about to enter its 56th season.

News 8 talked with the opera’s executive director Emilee Syrewicze about what people can expect this year.

On the main stage, the performances will include Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio” on Oct. 13-14.

That performance will be followed by “The Tibetan Book of the Dead” by Ricky Ian Gordon in February and La Bohème in April.

You can find a link to tickets and more information at the Opera Grand Rapids website.