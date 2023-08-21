GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start date for Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School has been pushed back again. This time, the district said it is due to staff illnesses.

In an email to parents Monday, GRPS said it had “received four reports of mild illness” from people working at the school.

It is unclear what caused the illness but the district wrote, “we have decided to pull everyone out of the building until we receive the results of air quality tests.”

GRPS decided to push back the start of school until after Monday, Aug. 28. It has not stated an official start date. Previously, the start date was Thursday.

The district also canceled the planned open house on Aug. 22 for parents to see the progress of the building’s construction. GRPS said it will keep families updated on the changes that are happening at the school site.

The original delay was due to supply and construction delays, which prevented teachers from getting into classrooms with enough time to prepare for students. The delay was meant to give teachers more time to get their classrooms and lesson plans ready. GRPS also said the air conditioning installation is still being worked on and there is more cosmetic work to be done in the academy.

“We’re really excited about the renovations that are happening here. Unfortunately with some supply chain issues and some other construction delays, we did get finished and get in a place to welcome our staff into the building later than expected, and we just needed to give them more time, so we can properly welcome those scholars to school,” said Leon Hendrix, GRPS’ executive director of communications and external affairs.

HIGH TEMPERATURES WORRY PARENTS

The lack of air conditioning is a concern for some parents. There are currently six schools in GRPS that do not have an air conditioning system. Those schools are Stocking Elementary, Aberdeen Academy, Mulick Park Elementary, Grand Rapids Montessori and Southeast Career Pathways. Kent Hills Elementary has partial air conditioning.

The district is planning on having working air conditioning at Grand Rapids Montessori Academy in October and in September at Kent Hills Elementary.

Some parents are concerned, since temperatures could be near 90 degrees this week. Ericka Lozano-Buhl said she is worried to send her nine-year-old daughter back to school. She attends Grand Rapids Montessori Academy.

“I’m worried about the heat. Most of all — and that was her concern too — she’s on the third floor. The third floor gets extremely hot … The library gets really hot. Everywhere in the school gets extremely hot,” Lozano-Buhl said. “I feel like it could have been considered next week to give the teachers some extra time and to kind of get past that heat bump where, who knows, we may have a district wide heat day.”

She said the heat has affected her daughter in the past and that the changing start date could make it hard on parents and teachers to find available child care.

“There was days when I picked her up and she was red and sweating and gulping water in the car. And they have water bottles, but she’s like, ‘Turn on the AC, it’s so hot,'” said Lozano-Buhl. “It’s, it’s really uncomfortable. And again, this is not just our school. This is every single school across the district without AC. The kids, the staff, the teachers are all dealing with this and it’s unacceptable.”

The district said it does have a plan if the schools get too hot. It is continually monitoring temperatures and if they rise, GRPS will cancel school.

“There are a lot of variables that weigh into our decisions when it comes to canceling school due to weather. But the biggest one, of course, is whether or not we feel we can conduct school in an environment that is conducive to learning and most importantly, is safe for everyone here. So, we’ll make those assessments. We’ll be following the forecast. We’ll be following our ability to maintain an appropriate temperature in our school buildings,” Hendrix said.

If the district decides to close schools, it said it tries to alert families as soon as possible. GRPS said it tries to make the decision the night before and let parents know, but the latest parents would know is by 5 a.m. the day of.