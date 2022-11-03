GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open Friday, Nov. 25 and will be back at full capacity this year.

“We’re excited to bring this treasured winter pastime back to the heart of Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said in a release. “After limited capacity in 2020 during COVID-19 and a relocated skating operation due to construction in 2021, we’re ready to be back in full force this winter at the newly renovated space.”

The ice rink will be open daily through Feb. 26, weather permitting, with the lone exception of Christmas Day. City officials recommend following the rink’s Facebook page for closings and other updates.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for skaters 17 and younger. The admission price includes skate rental.

The rink is once again taking reservations to get priority access ahead of walk-up skaters with a maximum of six spots per reservation. Reservations for the first two weeks of the season open on Nov. 16.

The rink will also hold special events throughout the winter, starting with the annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.