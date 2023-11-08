GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city announced the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids is set to open later this month.

The ice rink will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24. It will be open daily through Feb. 25, weather permitting.

The rink is once again taking reservations to get priority access ahead of walk-up skaters with a maximum of six spots per reservation. Reservations for the first two weeks of the season open at 8 a.m. Nov. 17.

“The ice-skating season is a highly anticipated winter kick-off for our community,” David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director, said in a news release. “It’s one of the many ways in which we promote Grand Rapids as a four-season destination for outdoor fun.”

The rink will also hold special events throughout the winter, including the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 1.

More information about the skating season can be found on the city’s website and the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink’s Facebook page.