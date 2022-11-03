GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off.

Wealthy Theatre‘s Open Projector Night is happening next week. The event is meant to showcase the work of local, regional, and national filmmakers with Michigan connections.

Thirteen short films will be shown, followed by a Q&A with several of the filmmakers and an audience vote.

Open Projector Night was launched in 2012 by the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts. This is the first year it’s being held at the Wealthy Theatre.

News 8 spoke with one of the event organizers about why showcasing the work of local filmmakers is so important.

“It’s really important to … shine a light on local film, independent film. And I think a lot of people have this idea when they hear the word like, ‘Oh it’s a local film.’ They think it’s going to be really low budget. They think it’s going to be really terribly made. I want to show the city of Grand Rapids the talent we have in Michigan, the talent we have in Grand Rapids,” said Nicholas Hartman, the Wealthy Theatre operations and film coordinator.

Open Projector Night is happening next Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 6 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for Kendall College of Art and Design students, Wealthy Theatre members and Grand Rapids Community Media Center members.

Another Open Projector Night is set for February.