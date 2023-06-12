A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It is the next big thing for downtown Grand Rapids: An amphitheater boasting 7,000 pavilion seats and another 5,000 on the lawn and as many as 30 shows a summer.

With so many shows and so many people, one of the most-asked questions from the public is whether parking will pose a problem. Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood said the development group has done the math and it shows there are some 18,000 parking spots within a 15-minute walk from the site.

“We’ve even done the math to see what would happen if there were an event at (Van Andel) Arena, if there were an event at the amphitheater (at the same time) and what that would mean, and there’s still enough parking,” she said.

That’s just one of the question backers will be ready to answer at an open house discussing the amphitheater. The event is scheduled at for the main floor conference room at Van Andel Arena from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Architects and engineers will talk about the design of the amphitheater, current timelines and how it may impact traffic, parking and sound.

The amphitheater will anchor 11 of the over 30-acre site riverfront site along Market Avenue near US-131 that is currently home to several city services. Organizers say it will boost the local economy by nearly $500 million over the next three decades.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

There is still much to be done. The deal between the city and the amphitheater owner, the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority, to buy the Market Avenue site still has to close. That might happen later this month. Then the city has to move its operations to a new site, probably the Kent County Road Commission yard on the north side after the county moves to a new facility in Walker.

“We’re still hopeful that we’re going to meet our scheduled timeline and get the city moving off that site here in the spring,” Wood said.

Monday night’s gathering will focus on impact to the public, like sound levels. The project architect will be on hand to explain how the design uses US-131 and the river to dissipate noise. They’ll also answer questions about getting around:

“Pedestrian safety and how things will be managed on event day,” Wood explained.