A rendering of the proposed amphitheater included in planning documents submitted by Grand Action 2.0 to the city of Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Action 2.0 will host an open house Monday about its proposed riverfront amphitheater.

Community members will hear the results of studies on how the amphitheater on Market Avenue would impact sound, traffic, parking and the economy. The project architect will also present information about the project’s design and anticipated timeline.

After the presentation, community members will be able to speak with architects and engineers.

The open house will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in conference rooms B-C on the main floor of Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, at 130 W. Fulton St. The presentation will start at 6:15 p.m., with topical table discussions at 6:40 p.m.