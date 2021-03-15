Online outside: 10 Grand Rapids parks now have free Wi-Fi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has booted up free Wi-Fi at several parks under a pilot program funded by federal coronavirus relief dollars.

The 10 parks with wireless internet include Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Belknap Park, Briggs Park, Fish Ladder Park, Garfield Park, MacKay-Jaycees Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Richmond Park, Riverside Park and Roosevelt Park.

The city said those parks were chosen for the Network in a Box program because they host plenty of events and had the infrastructure already in place to house the necessary equipment.

Each hot spot has a range of 900 feet and can handle between 30 and 50 devices at a time. There is no log-in, but there are some content filters in place to abide by federal guidelines.

The program is backed by the first pandemic relief package, the CARES Act. Kent County organized Network in a Box and set up the equipment for Grand Rapids and other municipalities.

After the federal dollars run out in December, Grand Rapids will decide whether the free Wi-Fi got enough use to keep it going.