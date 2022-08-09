GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An online art platform is now opening a gallery space in Grand Rapids.

AllArtWorks has hundreds of pieces of art for sale online, but now people can see the work in person.

Tyler Loftis, founder of AllArtWorks says Grand Rapids is the perfect location for the new gallery. The viewing studio is now open at 333 Grandville Avenue.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 13, AllArtWorks will host the first in a series of weekly art shows, where the public can meet artists and purchase art.

For the full conversation with Tyler Loftis, watch the video in the player above.