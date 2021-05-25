A year later, where criminal cases stand against 22 riot suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of the May 30, 2020, riot that cost the city of Grand Rapids some $2 million damages and costs, prosecutors have filed criminal charges against 22 people.

“These are all crimes of opportunity,” Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer, who has been handling the riot cases, told News 8.

The suspects range in age from 15 to 38, with an average age of 24. Seventeen are male and five female. They are of varying races. All but one lived in metro Grand Raids.

“No out-of-town Antifa or anything like that, that I’m aware of,” Helmer said. “People did see it on the news or social media — Snapchat, Facebook, things like that — and came downtown to participate. … As probably a young person’s more inclined to do, they took advantage of the situation.”

Most face a charge of riot. While it carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, state sentencing guidelines actually call for much less.

“You might have people that are in similar situations, one gets three days in jail and one gets a year in jail. It all depends on not just what they did and what their record is like, but also who the judge is,” Helmer said.

Building the cases against the suspects took time: The last charges were issued six months after the riot. As a result, most of the cases against the suspects are ongoing. As of March 25, 2021, only five of the suspects had pleaded guilty and only two had been sentenced. Bench warrants have been issued for three of the suspects for either failing to comply with their bond conditions or failure to appear in court.

Below, see a summary of each suspect’s charges and where each case stands:

ADRIAN BAKER

Age at time of riot: 18

Accused of destruction of property and stealing a sign at Biggby Coffee on Monroe Center.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of property and larceny



Status: Baker was sentenced but has no lasting criminal record because he was adjudicated under Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which expunges a record if all the conditions of a sentence are met.

ALEXANDRIA LYONS

Age at time: 22

Accused of encouraging the destruction of windows at 82 Ionia, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges: Inciting a riot, second-offense habitual offender



Status: A bench warrant was issued April 6, 2021, for failure to comply with bond conditions. The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial: entered in court records on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prior case: Pleaded guilty to use of heroin on April 23, 2019.

JOHN DUPREE

Age at time: 23

Accused of setting police cruisers on fire.

Charges: Riot, two count of malicious destruction of fire or police property

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered in court records on Feb. 23, 2021.

MATTHEW HURTH

Age at time: 26

Accused of destroying police cruisers that were set fire.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of fire or police property

Status: Hurth pleaded guilty to riot and the vandalism charge was dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2021.

RONALD RAYMOND

Age at time: 38

Accused of stealing candy from Kilwins Chocolates on Monroe Center and trying to set police cruisers on fire.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of fire or police property

Status: He pleaded guilty to riot and the vandalism charged was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in jail, five years of probation and $71,000 in restitution.

OLIVIA HULL

Age at time: 23

Accused of damage to police cruisers, Sundance Grill and Bar and an ATM.

Charges: Two counts of malicious destruction of fire or police property, riot, breaking and entering a building with intent, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of personal property

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Feb. 23, 2021. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

CHASE SPENCER

Age at time: 23

Accused of destroying Urban Obsession Day Salon on Fountain Street between Ionia and Ottawa avenues.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of a building, fourth-offense habitual offender

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Jan. 29, 2021. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

BRIAN JENNINGS

Age at time: 30

Accused of damaging the building at 82 Ionia, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges: Riot, breaking and entering-entry without breaking with intent, malicious destruction of a building, fourth-offense habitual offender and malicious destruction of personal property.

Status: A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for a competency exam and he was arrested on new charges. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

HAILE ABREHAM

Age at time: 22

Accused of vandalizing Preusser Jewelers, located at intersection of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street.

Charges: Riot and breaking and entering-entry without breaking with intent to commit larceny

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Jan. 29, 2021. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

ALONTAE BROWN

Age at time: 24

Accused of attempted arson at 82 Ionia, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges: Riot and attempted arson

Status: A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear in court. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was posted and forfeited.

BYRON CASTANEDA

Age at time: 21

Accused of breaking into F. David Barney Clothiers.

Charges: Riot, breaking and entering-entry without breaking with intent and lying to a peace officer.

Status: He pleaded guilty to riot and the breaking and entering and lying charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to 173 days in jail with credit for 173 days served, 36 months probation and $265 plus other fees and costs.

New charges since riot: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, breaking and entering-illegal entry and aggravated assault

CLARE NEWHALL

Age at time: 22

Accused of property destruction at building that houses the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office and U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Charges: Riot and destruction of property

Status: She does not have a lasting criminal record because she was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

OMAR SUAREZ-LANDERO

Age at time: 18

Accused of breaking into Sundance Grill and Bar.

Charges: Riot and breaking and entering a building with intent

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Feb. 23, 21. Bond was set at $25,000.

ANDREW TYLER

Age at time: 28

Accused of damaging a police vehicle and a city-owned parking gate.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of a building and malicious destruction of fire or police property

Status: He pleaded guilty to riot and malicious destruction of the building. The third count was dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2021. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

HOWARD NALL

Age at time: 34

Accused of illegally entering Mojo’s Bar on Monroe and destroying parking lot ticket dispenser.

Charges: Breaking and entering without breaking in but with intent, riot and malicious destruction of property.

Status: His court record includes the note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial.” Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

SEAN MULHALL

Age at time: 32

Accused of damaging the building that houses the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office and U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Charges: Riot, arson-preparation to burn real property and being as second-offense habitual offender.

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Feb. 3, 2021. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

COLE TAYLOR

Age at time: 24

Accused of stealing a bulletproof vest from a police cruiser.

Charges: Riot, breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property and receiving and concealing stolen property

Status: The note “No Plea Taken Set for Trial” was entered Feb. 3, 2021. He received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

XAVIER RENER-I-ADORE PINKLEY

Age at time: 24

Accused of breaking into building that houses the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

Charges: Riot, malicious destruction of a building and being a third-offense habitual offender.

Status: He pleaded guilty to riot and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to three days in jail with credit for three days served, three years of probation, nearly $1,200 in fines and costs.

New charges since riot: Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and being a third-offense habitual offender.

Prior case: In 2012, he pleaded guilty to home invasion and auto theft.

KYLIA BROOKS

Age at time: 21

Charges: Riot and arson of personal property

Status: Circuit court arraignment was waived March 23, 2021. Bond was set at 10% of $5,000.

AUNDREA ALLEN

Age at time: 26

Charges: Inciting a riot and malicious destruction of personal property

Status: She is awaiting a competency exam and has notified the court of “intent to assert insanity defense.” Bond is $10,000 cash or surety.

Open case: Felony drug possession; she is also awaiting a competency exam in that case.

KYREE ROBERTSON

Age at time: 24

Accused of breaking into an ophthalmology office on Monroe Center and stealing glasses.

Charges: Riot, breaking and entering with intent and lying to police

Status: He remains in jail since being arrested Jan. 16, 2021. Bond was initially set at $10,000 cash or surety and then upped to $50,000 cash or surety on May 12.

UNNAMED JUVENILE

Age at time: 15

Charge: Riot

Helmer, the assistant prosecutor, told News 8 that at this point, authorities have charged everyone they can unless tipsters come forward to identify new suspects.

“If I can retire and never have to charge anyone else with riot, I’ll be happy,” he said.