1 shot in southeast Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police on scene of a shooting where one person was shot on Baxter Street Wednesday, Aug. 21 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Grand Rapids late Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that around 11:30 p.m. authorities received a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Street SE near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Eastern Avenue SE.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot. Their condition is unknown.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.