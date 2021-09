Police on scene of a drowning at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person drowned at a Grand Rapids park Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Riverside Park, located on Monroe Avenue near Knapp Street.

One person died, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Police are still on scene.

The circumstances leading up to the drowning is not yet known.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.