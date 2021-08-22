One person dead; three others hurt after GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and three others were hurt in an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids police department says they responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Cottage Grove SE around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found the crime scene nearby in the 1500 block of Linden Avenue SE.

While officers were investigating, four victims showed up to the hospital by private vehicle. Police say one victim died, another is in serious condition, and two others are expected to recover.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Detectives with the GRPD Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.